siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Tata Xenon Yodha Launched; Price Starting At 6.05 Lakh
Tuesday, 03 January 2017, 10:47 Hrs
17
cmt right
15
Comment Right
39
cmt right
6
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors today launched its new pick-up vehicle Tata Xenon Yodha with price starting at 6.05 lakh.

The pick-up, which is endorsed by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar - the company's brand ambassador for its commercial vehicles division -- is available in multiple variants of 4x2 and 4x4 and in single and double cab options, the company said in a statement.



Powered by a 3 litre diesel engine, the new Tata Xenon Yodha is available in both BS III and BS IV compliant versions.

The single cab BS III version starts at 6.05 lakh while the single cab BSIV option price starts Rs 6.19 lakh, the company added.

Tata Motors Executive Director Commercial Vehicles Ravi Pisharody said: "Besides bolstering our presence in the growing pick-up space, the new Xenon Yodha will also enable us to partner existing mini-truck customers, aspiring the next phase of growth, to upgrade to a reliable stylish pick-up particularly in the post GST regime..."

This is expected "on the back of improved road infrastructure, which will see the hub and spoke model of distribution, become more and more prominent", he added.

He further said: "With this new range, we are confident of extending our lead in the light commercial vehicle category, complementing the success and popularity of the Tata Ace range of small commercial vehicles.



Read Also:
CNG Fueled Two-Wheeler Launched In Mumbai
Vitara Brezza Sells 83,000 Units, Bags 'Car Of The Year' Award


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved