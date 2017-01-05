Mercedes F1 Team To Present New Car Next Month



LONDON: Mercedes, champion of the Formula One World Championship over the past three years, announced on Wednesday that it will present its new W08 car on February 23 at the Silverstone Circuit.



Mercedes will unveil its 2017 World Championship car just one day before Ferrari presents its prototype in the Fiorano Circuit and four days before the first pre-season tests, which are to be held in Barcelona on February 27, reports Efe.



However, Mercedes said nothing regarding the driver who will pair up with Britain's Lewis Hamilton, after the retirement of his German teammate Nico Rosberg, the current world champion, although talks are still going on with Finn Valtteri Bottas, who currently drives for Williams.



Source: IANS