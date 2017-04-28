Marijuana - The Effective Stress Reliever For Women



These days, women are struggling with a lot of things. They are expected to pursue their career, take care of the family, and also be a wage earner, while being in perfect shape and be immaculately dressed. At the end of a long and exhausting day, these women find marijuana very effective to get rid of their stress.



Marijuana (Cannabis) has been legalized in several states, which has made it a safer option for stressed and anxious women. Marijuana helps to relieve stress without any side effects that can possibly be caused due to the use of pharmaceutical and alcohol.



Endocannabinoid system



Cannabis is an efficient stress reliever but current study about its effect on the neurological activity states that marijuana acts on the ‘Endocannabinoid system’ in the brain.



The Endocannabinoid system releases chemicals similar to those found in marijuana – ‘Cannabinoids’. Generally in the cannabis plants, there are 60 kinds of cannabinoids. Amongst these, THC is the main psycho-active ingredient, which is similar to ‘Anandamide’ discovered in humans.



It can create calming effects without getting high, which is popular for cannabis. Thus, it is no surprise that users suffering from too much stress find relief in marijuana. However, use of cannabis to target the Endocannabinoid system calls for a debate.



Forms of leisure use



Some women don’t get high while smoking medical marijuana. For such women, it is available in different forms, besides smoking –



• Mouth sprays

• Tincture

• Transdermal patches

• Low dose edibles

• And more



Actually, these forms are used to treat severe illnesses, along with stress, depression, anxiety, and sleep issues.



• Women suffering from chronic pain or insomnia can use products derived from Indica strain. It has a relaxing and soothing effect on the users.

• Women struggling with depression and anxiety can select Sativa strain. The users get more energy and enhanced functionality. It is the best option for women to maintain productive all day.



Today, women end their day relaxing with pot instead of a few cocktails, which triggers a hangover next morning. Moreover, marijuana is cheaper, effectively clams them down, especially in their home in complete privacy.



Cannabis versus alcohol



• Alcohol can rapidly turn into an addiction, at the end of a hectic day.

• Alcohol can lead to hangovers and over a period of time, and also cause cancer.

• The intoxication level of Cannabis is very much low when compared to alcohol.

• A scientific report states that alcohol is 114 times more noxious than cannabis.

• Cannabis does not compel a woman to sacrifice their mental function and clarity like alcohol.



Cannabis versus pharmaceuticals



• Drugs for treating anxiety and depression are highly addictive.

• Pharmaceutical drugs also lead to horrendous side effects.

• It is reported that people prescribed with pain killer for intense anxiety often take an overdose, which has caused thousands of deaths in auto accidents.

• Cannabis has not reported to any direct fatalities upon consumption.



Even though prescribed drugs have led to enormous rate of deaths and addiction, professionals still underrate the benefits of cannabis.



