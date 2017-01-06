Festival Of India To Be Held In Cambodia



NEW DELHI: The Festival of India will be held in Cambodia from January 10 and will feature various Indian performances, the Ministry of Culture said on Thursday.



The festival will feature Ramayana performance, Rajasthani folk music and dance (dance group plus Manganiyar group), Indian classical dance, the ministry said in a statement.



"A Buddhist Mahotsav -- exhibition titled Dhamma Darshana -- to explore the life, teachings and important events connected with Lord Buddha and photo exhibition on Buddhist heritage sites in India will also be organised," the statement said.



"A food festival will complete the experience for visitors," it added.



The events are being showcased in three cities of capital Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Battambang in Cambodia.



The festival will continue till February 16, 2017.



