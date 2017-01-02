CNG Fueled Two-Wheeler Launched In Mumbai



NEW DELHI: Mahanagar Gas Limited today launched CNG-fueled two-wheeler, whose cost of running comes to 60 paise a kilometre and will also help in cutting emission level.



The vehicle was launched by Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Mumbai, and the function was presided over by Vinod Tawde, Minister for Education, Youth, Sports & Cultural Affairs and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban, said a Mahanagar Gas statement.



Pradhan also launched e-wallet payments which can be used at the time of filling CNG, thus supporting and working towards the objective of making India a cashless economy.



Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said the launch of CNG fueled two-wheelers will give an opportunity to more than 36 lakhs two wheelers running in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to opt for this eco-friendly fuel.



In the last few years, CNG-powered vehicles have grown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region at a CAGR of over 70 pct given the fuel economics and eco-friendly nature of CNG.



The CNG kit for two wheelers comprises of two CNG cylinders of 1.2 kg each, which can run up to 120 to 130 km per kg at an approximate cost of Rs 0.60 per km per single fill.



In the initial phase, the scooters shall be retrofitted with a CNG kit manufactured by Lovato.



Presently, two kit manufacturers namely ITUK & Lovato have got two-wheeler CNG kits approved by ARAI, Pune and ICAT Gurgaon, respectively.



Lovato has got approval for 18 scooter models of various OEMs present in the market. Considering the huge potential of this segment other kit manufacturers are also planning to launch their two-wheeler kits.



Source: PTI