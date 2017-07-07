Why Luxury Condo Buyers Choose Miami







Miami’s many positive features including its balmy weather, constant breezes, pulsating nightlife, and city charm, appeals to a variety of VIP buyers looking to purchase a condo. This assortment of well-heeled locals, US residents, movie and music stars, and international jet- setters from other countries, all want to live the attractive Miami life they have heard about. Property prices have been on the rise and with the added benefit of offering high-net-worth individuals the chance to spend more time in the state to meet favorable tax residency requirements, the South Florida luxury condo market will continue to show growth.



There has been a multitude of new projects going up to accommodate buyers looking for luxury condos, and as a result some have identified Miami as being a top five luxury condo city, focusing on its quality condo projects, weather, world-class dining, and vibrant entertainment districts. Miami is also only three hours by plane from New York and so it has become a playground for wall-streeters looking to get to the fun and sun quickly on weekends and holidays.



High-end buyers looking for condos for sale in Miami are usually pleasantly surprised at learning everything Miami has to offer. Recently it was reported that even top management staff from NetBet Germany was interested in making condo investments in Miami.



The city of Miami has done an amazing job of transforming itself from just a vacation destination, to a place many feel proud to call home. For those looking to set down roots here, there needs to be more than just entertainment and dining, there needs to be top quality services and Miami has excelled in these areas. Miami has some of the best roads, and hospitals in the country and local and city governments do a great job in simplifying access to government services and responding to emergencies.



Miami is also family oriented, with schools that compete for the top in the nation and an abundance of day care and family support services. There are several community colleges to choose from as well as The University of Miami. South Florida is known for its family oriented entertainment and families will find that there is something for them to do every week, whether it’s a warm beach, a local theme park, or a comfortable drive or short plane ride to bigger family destinations like Disney World or Universal Studios Orlando.



And as for older citizens, their love for Miami continues to stay strong and for good reason. You cannot find better weather anywhere, with near the ocean living creating a vacation atmosphere all through the year. And, this part of the country has the most abundant assisted living services.



Miami is one of the most diverse cities in the world, boasting a mix of cultures with a heavy Latin influence, but including communities from more than 60 countries. You can see this reflected in the cultural events, restaurants and entertainment available in Miami all year round. So no matter where you come from, you will feel immediately like a resident.



With a myriad of reasons to purchase here that include the great City of Miami, its services, people, and culture, luxury condo buyers will continue to choose Miami.