Using a VPN for Gaming



Many gamers around the world are looking for a way to hide their real IP and have their display location changed in order to play online games. But why do they need to change their real IP address? Is there any reason for staying anonymous? In fact, there is a motive for secretiveness. Being blocked in some games for a reason, gamers want to bypass the interlock. Secondly, some games are not available in some countries because of a geolocation block, which can also be cheated with the help of a VPN.



The digital entertainment industry has long used a VPN for online games. For almost 30 years of its history, computer games have reached a new level of communication between players. Most of them have an online mode, where the quality and continuity of the connection to the Internet is critically important. Therefore, using a VPN from http://www.bestvpnrating.com/vpnrating/best-vpns-gaming list should not impact the connection quality. But let’s see what VPN service providers really deserve your attention.







Express



The functional package of Express VPN does not differ from the ones of its competitors. Users are able to view any videos and visit any websites from anywhere in the world without any restrictions. However, VPN Express still has some unique features:



• 100% compatibility with Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux. 5 minutes will be enough to tune the app. And if you do not have free time, then you can use the service with a single click! You just need to register, download Express VPN, and enjoy its service.



• The fastest connection speed without reducing user's data protection. The VPN provides 256-bit SSL encryption, eliminating all the risks of info hacking.



• Professional technical support, available 24 hours a day, 7 day a week. The average response time is about half an hour.



• 98 servers in 78 countries of the world. Although their map is not dotted with logos, this is quite enough for the average user. You can connect to any of the servers at any second.







Vypr



This is one of the leaders on the market, and it is used by millions of clients around the world. The main office of the company is located in Switzerland, which is already a good sing. But the main factor for many is that Vypr easily bypasses all blocks in Asian countries. Despite regularly changing and improving locking technologies, its algorithms are quickly modified, allowing users to access any closed content. But this is not the only virtue.



• The service is runs on all devices and operating systems, supports not only popular Windows, Mac, Android and iOS, but also smart-TVs and router firmware, as well as Blackphone, QNAP, OpenWRT, and BlackBerry. Up to 3 devices can be used for a single license.



• Vypr’s DNS servers eliminate leakage of information; the Kill Switch technology always works, which breaks the connection if the data goes through an unencrypted channel. It is convenient for those who forget to connect to a VPN when going online.



• A huge number of servers on different continents. Servers are available throughout America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa, and even in Oceania.



No matter what game you play and what’s your reason for using a VPN, any of the above providers will help you.



