U.S. Will Be Mindful Of Indian IT Cos Contribution: IT Secy



NEW DELHI: The government exuded confidence that the US administration will take into account the benefits Indian IT firms brought in for American companies when it goes for the visa policy review.



“We fully believe when they do the review, they will take into account the benefits that have gone to the American public and companies, the mutually beneficial relationship between Indian companies and them and based on that, they will take a decision,” IT Secretary Aruna Sundararajan told reporters.



Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order for tightening the rules of the H-1B visa programme, the most sought-after by Indian IT firms and professionals, to stop “visa abuses”.



Source: PTI