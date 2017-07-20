Top Restaurants in Singapore to Consider for a Wedding



Are you planning for a wedding? The venue is one thing that matters both to you and the guests you plan to host. Therefore, nothing will stop you from choosing the best venue in your country. If you come from Singapore, you will probably understand that the restaurants are more convenient than the ballrooms. If you are not, then this article will give you the various restaurants you can use for your wedding in Singapore. You can check One Visa to get your help with getting a visa to this wonderful country.



The white rabbit



This Dempsey Hill restaurant is built with a high roof space to create a convenient venue for a wedding. People will not feel confined in a small space, and the stained windows are a stunning beauty for everyone. Lest I forget, I will mention that the restaurant is themed after a rabbit den, as read in Alice in wonderland tales. You will definitely have a cool place to enjoy your wedding, particularly if you choose the patio.



Salt and Grill sky bar



Everyone would like to feel the lifted spirit of saying 'I do' while seated in a high and beautiful ground. This restaurant offers a good opportunity to view the whole town and realise that nothing else matters, but the kiss of a newly-found love. You and your few witnessing guests will be treated with mouthwatering delicacies and an endless flow of your favorite drinks.



The black swan



This 1920’s restaurant offers one of the best themes one can imagine for a wedding. The rustic themes, particularly for those who cherish traditional artifacts, will do well on such an occasion, so you can rest assured that your guests will be well taken care of up to a capacity of 130 guests.



Forlino



Yet another great view from a high place, this Fullerton-based restaurant is one of the bets in the country. It boasts a great view of the famous Marina bay through the top-to-bottom windows. They can comfortably host a small number of guests while seated and a big number for a standing function like a cocktail.



Il Lido at the cliff



So, if you are looking to throw an Italian treat to your guests, then this is the place to book. They offer food from highly experienced chefs and, knowing how Italians are passionate about food, then you can expect nothing less than a memorable wedding party.



The masons



Located at the Gillman barracks, this restaurant offers more of a garden ambiance that is convenient even for an evening or night wedding. The tranquility away from the town is what makes it a perfect wedding venue for many. They have a big dining area that can hold up to 60 guests for your medium-sized family and invited guests.



Alkaff Mansion Ristorante



It's not easy to find a garden reception in a restaurant, but this will offer you this opportunity. It's also themed after a European home; thus, one has to just enjoy from the beginning to the end. So, when booking, you may need to decide whether you want the guests standing or sitting.



