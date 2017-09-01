The Shifting Model of the Outsourcing Industry



With technology advancements making our world smaller in the global sense, no country can sustain its growth forever. Our web of interconnected intricacies strengthened with each silk strand. As the weight of protectionism pulls at foundational structures, we consider outsourcing to strengthen our markets. Largely misunderstood, the term ‘outsourcing’ becomes a negative rather than a positive.



As outsourcing integration challenges mount, top agenda items in the industry include security concerns as well as production workloads and enterprise systems moving to a cloud-based system. As the year advances, uncertainty is of utmost concern.



Uncertain Future



On shaky ground, due to the escalation of computer technologies, cognitive platforms, and robotic process automation, and the current U.S. political climate, the shape of things to come is uncertain at best. Political implications notwithstanding, other top agenda concerns include security and the pivoting of offshore providers to new technologies are just a few of the shakeups in the industry.



Advancements in industrial security automation, including security analytics and threat intelligence, demand attention and will be a robust enterprise for those seeking a holistic approach to enterprise security. In developing products and resources to strengthen data security, automatic control of data transmission will only help to secure data networks. Additionally, vendors will take more control of their own enterprise security, becoming allies for regulators rather than an entry point for hackers.



In the IT sector, for example, IT revenues are down in India and job cuts due to world politics and trending technological advancements, which should begin to improve and stabilize as the world realizes the economic implications of limiting or moving away from the outsourcing industry. Should India fall out of favor as an outsourcing provider, China scores the next highest for offshoring. But, India is still the leader when it comes to services.



Shifts in Offshore Provider Solutions



Driven by technology advancements, providers will grow their functional capabilities in key areas, shifting their attentions to acquisition and hiring in the U.S. and Europe. Increases in robotic process automation (RPA) and its cognitive features have vendors beginning to build and partner for AI. Turning to software application platforms enable vendors to seamlessly add new features to their processes.



Vendors who listen to and absorb the proliferation of IT robot products, will come out on top in the shifting model of the outsourcing industry. The consolidation of markets through mergers and acquisitions in the IT and business process services sector will gain traction, strengthening those companies who go with the new flow of the industry, leaving those who don’t behind.



India Leads the Outsourcing Provider Industry



As the leader in the outsourcing industry, India is one of the most diverse, employable talent economies in the world. Add to that its distinction as the third largest startup economy - its digitally-skilled workers at the core of innovation today - it’s no wonder India is considered a ‘digital hub’. Highly skilled workers in their IT industry number around 250,000 split nearly evenly between analytics and mobility, social media, and cloud computing processes.



By leveraging its focus on product innovation, considering new business models, and new pricing models based on said innovation, the outsourcing industry will continue to grow and flow within the new frameworks of business. In process innovation, its value will increase as it incorporates technology advancements and aligns itself with new business practices. One sure fire way to stay competitive is to diversify into new markets, integrating the shifting models of the outsourcing industry.



Shifting models in the IT and business process service space, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning processes are the forefront of more flexible outsourcing terms. As virtual teams using chatbots, emails, and instant messaging become the norm, services based solely on labor such as the call center are likely to fade into history, as more companies find it financially beneficial to hire work-from-home types instead of paying for commercial space.