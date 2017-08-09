The Many Benefits of Increasing Instagram Followers



There are dozens of social media networks out there, but it seems that a few of them stand out from the crowd. Obviously, Instagram is one of these social media platforms. What started as a photo publishing and sharing network used for connecting friends and family is now an important part of the marketing and branding strategy of almost every modern business.



Instagram for business is all about creating an Instagram profile, creating and sharing attractive photos (and videos) and few other things that are part of modern social media marketing. But, according to many experts, what matters the most is the Instagram follower base.



While it is true that we cannot say how many followers you should have to consider your profile popular, it’s also true that you can’t expect significant results when you don’t have at least a few thousand followers. Before we explain the benefits of increasing Instagram followers, let’s mention the two basic ways in which you can get more followers. First of all, you can try getting them for free by posting regularly, using hashtags and sharing the link to your Instagram profile on different pages. This is a completely free approach, but it takes some time to get more fans and no one can guarantee that you will eventually succeed and achieve your goal. The other approach is more effective and that’s buying Instagram followers. Look for a trustworthy supplier of real Instagram followers and choose the right target audience. Now that you know how to get more followers on Instagram, let’s see why having more followers matters.



1. Higher web traffic



We will start this list with one benefit that won’t affect your online presence directly. Namely, unlike other social media platforms, Instagram doesn’t allow the use of links in posts and comments. However, users can add a link to their website in their profile description. If you are sharing interesting photos, you will get more followers and eventually you will get more visitors to your website. In other words, you can expect higher web traffic.



2. Effective marketing



The followers you have, represent your target audience. When you have more followers, you can use your profile to advertise your products/services. However, don’t spam your followers because you will start losing them. According to some experts, the best idea is to share two posts a day. Of course, not all of these posts should be about your products. You can include some other aspects of your business in your posts. Having more Instagram followers allows effective marketing because they are your target audience.



3. Using the viral effects



As we already said, there are millions of active Instagram users. With the right photos and the right hashtags, you can expect to make your post viral. When something like this happens, only sky is the limit. Remember that the chance to go viral with your posts increases when you have a huge base of Instagram followers.



As you can see, it pays off to invest time (and money) in building a larger base of followers.



