Tata Consultancy And Vedanta Wins ACES Awards



SINGAPORE: Two leading Indian companies have been awarded for their leadership in sustainability, corporate social responsibility, eco consciousness and community care at the third annual Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES).



TATA Consultancy Services (TCS) was named Industry Champions in the Leadership category.



A pioneer in the IT industry, TCS' leadership is evidenced by its strong global footprint that spans a vast network over 45 countries with a workforce of over 350,000 employees, noted ACES organisers MORS Group of Malaysia.



TCS' mission statement stresses its aims to help customers achieve their business objectives by providing innovative, best-in-class consulting, IT solutions and services, it noted.



Even more remarkably, the company aims to "make it a joy for all stakeholders to work with us," said MORS which spearheads a series of programmes for companies across Asia.



"This commitment to go above and beyond mere duty and business is what distinguishes Tata Consultancy Services as an industry champion," said MORS, which holds its annual awards in Singapore.



TCS was also named"Most Socially Responsible Company of the Year" for its deep commitment to its corporate social responsibility (CSR) responsibility role.



India's Vedanta Limitedwasnamed "Top Companies to Work For in Asia."



The staff turnaround/attrition rate at Vedanta, at 5.38 per cent, is lower than the industry average, because there are numerous measures and policies in place that both attract and retain the talent at Vedanta, said MORS.



"At Vedanta, the emphasis is on the freedom for the staff to learn, to lead, explore, experiment, innovate and evolve as both a professional and as a person.



"The company focuses on utilising and grooming talent by rotating them across businesses in order to experience new roles and also as part of the preparation for employees to take up key positions in the future," said MORS.



Additionally, there are various development programmes for employees that include skill mapping exercises to help identify skill development needs, the identification of top talent through succession planning and the sabbatical learning programme to build in-house talent, it observed.



Eleven Indian companies were nominated among 185 Asian businesses for ACES 2016 awards.



Source: PTI