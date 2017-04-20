siliconindia logo
TCS Wins Oracle 'Integrated Cloud Partner Of The Year' Award
Thursday, 20 April 2017, 11:04 Hrs
LONDON: Global IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced that it has been recognised by Oracle as its "Integrated Cloud Partner of the Year" in the UK and Ireland.

Over the last five years, TCS has strategically invested and pivoted toward Oracle Cloud to help its clients transform their businesses. 

"This award reflects our continued commitment to position and deliver Oracle's Integrated Cloud to our clients, thereby enabling them to transform and grow their businesses with greater efficiency and agility," said Sunder Singh, Global Head, TCS Oracle Practice, in a statement. 

TCS was recently recognised as an "Oracle Cloud Elite Partner", received several "Oracle Excellence Awards" and, for a fifth consecutive year, was ranked a leader in "Magic Quadrant for Worldwide Oracle Application Management Services" by Gartner in 2016.

"TCS is a trusted advisor to many customers in the region and they have helped those companies along their journey of Oracle Cloud adoption," added Dermot O'Kelly, Senior Vice President and Country Managing Director, Oracle UK, Ireland and Israel. 



Source: IANS
