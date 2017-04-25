TCS, Infosys Got Only 8.8 Pct Of H-1B Visas, Says Nasscom Contradicting U.S. Official



BENGALURU: Indian IT industry's apex body has said that the two top companies -- TCS and Infosys -- got only 8.8 pct of H-1B visas for placement of workers in the United States.



"Of the six Indian IT companies, software majors TCS(Tata Consultancy Services) and Infosys received 7,504 H-1B visas in FY 2015, which is 8.8 pct of the total H-1B visas," said the National Association of Software Services and Companies (Nasscom) in a statement here.



The apex body's clarification was in response to a US official last week accusing top Indian IT firms (TCS and Infosys) of unfairly cornering majority of the H-IB visas, by applying more in the lottery system.



Only six Indian IT firms were among the top 20 recipients of the H-1B visas in fiscal 2015 for their professionals to work in the US, said Nasscom.



US President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week to reform the H-1B visas norms by replacing the lottery system with a merit-based immigration policy.



"Every reputable data source in the US has documented a growing shortfall between the supply and demand for computer science majors in the US workforce, especially in cutting-edge fields such as cloud, big data, and mobile computing," asserted Nasscom.



The US Department of Labor estimates that there will be 2.4 million unfilled STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) jobs by 2018, with 50 pct of the vacancies in IT-related positions.



"Indian IT firms account for less than 20 pct of the H-1B visas; although Indian nationals get 71 pct of them, testifying their high skill levels, especially in the very coveted STEM skills category," asserted the statement.



Noting that the annual number of Indian IT specialists working on temporary visas for Indian IT service firms was 0.009 per cent of the 158-million-member US workforce, a Nasscom survey also found that the average wage for visa holders is $82,000 besides a fixed cost of $15,000 incurred on each visa, including its fee and related expenses.



"The average wage for visa holders is over 35 per cet higher than the minimum prescribed exempt wage of $60,000," pointed out the statement.



All companies, including US, Indian and others, hire locally and bridge the skills gap by bringing in highly skilled professionals to temporarily work in the US on H-1B and other visas.



"Indian IT firms follow the global delivery model with US and global counterparts working with 75 pct of the Fortune 500 companies, to enable them become more competitive globally and creating jobs locally in the US," reiterated the statement.



The Indian IT Industry is a "net creator" of jobs in the US and supports half a million jobs directly and indirectly.



Refuting the American accusation, Infosys said it was committed to helping its US clients leverage technology to transform their businesses, empower their employees in new ways and become more competitive.



"To do this, we invest in the local communities in which we operate, including hiring local American top talent, bringing education and training to our clients to shrink the skills gap and work with policymakers to foster innovation within states and across the country," said Infosys in a statement to IANS here.



