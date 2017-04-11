siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Symantec Says CIA Tools Found Across 16 Countries
Tuesday, 11 April 2017, 11:34 Hrs
15
cmt right
17
Comment Right
29
cmt right
5
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


LONDON: Computer security company Symantec says the CIA's cyberespionage toolkit made public by WikiLeaks has been linked to 40 spying operations in 16 countries, an early public assessment of the intelligence agency's global hacking operations. 

In a blog post published today, the California-based Symantec Corp said the tools in WikiLeaks' recent releases have been linked to the electronic infiltration of international, financial, energy and aerospace organizations across the world.

The word "CIA" was mentioned nowhere in Symantec's post, but WikiLeaks says the tools were taken from the heart of the CIA and the US government has all but publicly accepted the embarrassing claim. 

In television interview that followed WikiLeaks' release, President Donald Trump said : "I just want people to know the CIA was hacked, and a lot of things taken.



Read Also:
India Needs Young Entrepreneurs To Create More Jobs: Nirmala Sitharaman
3-Day India Mobile Congress To Take Place From Sept 27 In Delhi
India, UK To Strengthen Tie-Up In Green Energy, Climate Change


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved