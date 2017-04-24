siliconindia logo
'Super 30' Founder Felicitated In U.S.
Monday, 24 April 2017, 04:04 Hrs
WASHINGTON: The Indian-American community has felicitated 'Super 30' founder Anand Kumar in recognition of his efforts to help under-privileged students get into the IITs. 

Organised by Bihar and Jharkhand Association of North America (BAJANA), the community members praised Kumar for coaching students from lower-income groups for free, or in some cases at nominal charges.

Ramesh Patel, chairman of the Federation of Indian Associations, and Alok Kumar, its vice-president, presented a plaque to Anand Kumar. 

The founder of 'Super 30' - an innovative educational programme that supports students prepare for entrance exams of The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) - Anand Kumar shared the idea that led to the coaching programme. 

He also talked about his marriage and family.



Source: PTI
