South Central Railway Earns Revenue Of 3,565 Cr In Passenger Segment
Monday, 17 April 2017, 03:37 Hrs
HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has earned a revenue of Rs 3,565 crore in passenger segment in the financial year 2016-17 which is the highest ever passenger earning record in the history of the zone. “SCR has provided transportation facility to 375.8 million passengers during the financial year 2016-17 as against 366.6 million passenger in the previous financial year, which is higher by 9.16 million passengers.



“The total earnings of passenger services is estimated to be around Rs 3,564.8 crore during the financial year which is the highest ever passenger earning record in the history of SCR. The passenger earnings are Rs 252 crore higher than previous year,” SCR’s Chief Public Relations Officer M Uma Shankar Kumar said in a release today. South Central Railway introduced nine new train services to facilitate passengers, 7 trains were extended to run more distance and frequency was increased for 1 train, it said.



SCR operated about 1,468 trips of special trains services on various occassions to clear extra rush of passengers. To meet the passenger demand in the summer season more than 400 trains have been announced and 2000 plus coaches were proposed for temporary augmentation, the release added.



Source: PTI
