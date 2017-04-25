Smart Cities Expo To Showcase 5 Major Exhibitions



NEW DELHI: Five major exhibitions -- 'Buildings India', 'Solar India', 'Transport India', 'Smart Cities India', and 'Water India' -- will be held at the International Smart Cities expo here in which 40 countries will participate, it was announced on Monday.



"One Mega Event: Smart Cities Expo 2017", organised by Exhibitions India Group and India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), will be held from May 10-12 at Pragati Maidan.



The expo, expected to attract 500 leading brands from around 40 countries to develop future cities, will feature conference sessions, panel discussions, plenary sessions, group discussions and networking activities.



"One mega event takes forward the government's vision of strengthening cities through comprehensive and interconnected approach combined with increased public participation," Exhibitions India Group Chairman Prem Behl said in a statement.



"With emphasis on those, who actively plan and implement smart projects, the event's central goal is to establish connections between major players from the worlds of commerce, politics, research and development, making the event a great occasion for the industry and decision makers alike," he said.



Delegates will have access to over 50 sessions in a single venue, enabling them to collaborate and share best practices across a wide range of smart technology areas, said Behl, adding that government and business delegations are expected from the European Union, France, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, and Canada.



Source: IANS