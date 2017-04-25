siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Smart Cities Expo To Showcase 5 Major Exhibitions
Tuesday, 25 April 2017, 10:53 Hrs
22
cmt right
11
Comment Right
21
cmt right
5
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Five major exhibitions -- 'Buildings India', 'Solar India', 'Transport India', 'Smart Cities India', and 'Water India' -- will be held at the International Smart Cities expo here in which 40 countries will participate, it was announced on Monday.



"One Mega Event: Smart Cities Expo 2017", organised by Exhibitions India Group and India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), will be held from May 10-12 at Pragati Maidan.



The expo, expected to attract 500 leading brands from around 40 countries to develop future cities, will feature conference sessions, panel discussions, plenary sessions, group discussions and networking activities.



"One mega event takes forward the government's vision of strengthening cities through comprehensive and interconnected approach combined with increased public participation," Exhibitions India Group Chairman Prem Behl said in a statement.



"With emphasis on those, who actively plan and implement smart projects, the event's central goal is to establish connections between major players from the worlds of commerce, politics, research and development, making the event a great occasion for the industry and decision makers alike," he said.



Delegates will have access to over 50 sessions in a single venue, enabling them to collaborate and share best practices across a wide range of smart technology areas, said Behl, adding that government and business delegations are expected from the European Union, France, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, and Canada.



Read Also:
India Becomes World's Fifth Largest Military Spender
India Improving Its Business Environment: Envoy


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved