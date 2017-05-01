siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Sanjay Pratihar Chosen For INSA Medal For Young Scientist
Monday, 01 May 2017, 11:17 Hrs
2
Comment Right
1
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


GUWAHATI: Sanjay Pratihar, a scientist at Tezpur University, has been chosen for the the prestigious Indian National Science Academy (INSA) medal for the Young Scientist Award for the year 2017. 

Pratihar of the Department of Chemical Sciences has been awarded for his excellent contribution to multi-metal complexes, theoretical understanding, selective sensing of Hq2+ions and important applications in agriculture, according to a release issued by the university said.

The award, consisting of a bronze medal and cash award of 25,000 will be given to him during INSA's anniversary meeting scheduled in December. 

Instituted in 1974 by the Indian National Science Academy, the INSA medal for young scientists are awarded annually to honour talented young Indian scientists in recognition of their outstanding contributions in any branch of science or technology coming within the purview of the Academy. 

The research carried out in India by the nominees are taken into consideration for the award. 

Pratihar had earlier received 'DST-INSPIRE Faculty' award in July 2012 and had done his PhD in Organometallic Chemistry from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.



Read Also:
India Should Be A Standard Setter, Not Follower: Nirmala
'India To See $35-40 Bn Worth Impact Investments By 2025'


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved