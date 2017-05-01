Sanjay Pratihar Chosen For INSA Medal For Young Scientist



GUWAHATI: Sanjay Pratihar, a scientist at Tezpur University, has been chosen for the the prestigious Indian National Science Academy (INSA) medal for the Young Scientist Award for the year 2017.



Pratihar of the Department of Chemical Sciences has been awarded for his excellent contribution to multi-metal complexes, theoretical understanding, selective sensing of Hq2+ions and important applications in agriculture, according to a release issued by the university said.



The award, consisting of a bronze medal and cash award of 25,000 will be given to him during INSA's anniversary meeting scheduled in December.



Instituted in 1974 by the Indian National Science Academy, the INSA medal for young scientists are awarded annually to honour talented young Indian scientists in recognition of their outstanding contributions in any branch of science or technology coming within the purview of the Academy.



The research carried out in India by the nominees are taken into consideration for the award.



Pratihar had earlier received 'DST-INSPIRE Faculty' award in July 2012 and had done his PhD in Organometallic Chemistry from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.



