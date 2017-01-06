

HYDERABAD: Samsung India said today it has set up "smart class" in 373 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in different parts of the country since 2013, allowing more than two lakh students access to easy and digitally interactive learning opportunities.



In this period, over 7,400 teachers have been trained on how to use interactive technology to teach, the Korean electronics major said in a statement here.



The company has launched the "Samsung Smart Class" programme in collaboration with Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, a system of alternate schools under the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.



Every such smart class is equipped with an interactive Samsung Smartboard, Samsung laptops/tablet, a printer, Wi-Fi connectivity and power backup.



Samsung Smart Class supplements regular lessons in mathematics, science and social science to explain concepts in an engaging and interactive manner. Teachers are trained on using the equipment effectively to make lessons come alive, the statement said.



"The introduction of Samsung Smart Class has resulted in marked improvement in academic performance of students at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Rangareddy district. The students are able to learn better through visual learning aids at the Smart Class and are more engaged," the statement quoted D Rajeswara Rao, Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Gachibowli in adjoining Rangareddy district, as saying.



"This initiative is closely tied with India's development agenda, and implemented in close partnership with government departments to ensure wider reach and impact among the less-privileged children," said Deepak Bhardwaj, Head of CSR at Samsung India.



