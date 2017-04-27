Samsung Launches Smart Healthcare Citizenship Initiative



AIZAWL: Samsung India on Thursday introduced the 'Smart Healthcare Citizenship Initiative' that provides affordable and quality healthcare to patients from the economically and socially weaker sections at Civil Hospital here.



As part of the programme, Samsung is providing advanced and innovative healthcare equipment such as ultrasound and digital radiology (x-ray) manufactured by the company.



"We are pleased to partner with the government of Mizoram to offer healthcare solutions with the effective use of technology. Through this collaboration, we aspire to provide many more people in Aizawl and its adjoining areas easy access to advanced healthcare facilities," said Deepak Bhardwaj, Vice President, Samsung India, in a statement.



The 'Samsung Smart Healthcare facility' was inaugurated by Pu Lal Thanzara, the state Minister for Health and Family Welfare in the presence of other dignitaries.



Source: IANS