siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Samsung, Intex Top Original Equipment Manufacturers In India
Tuesday, 11 April 2017, 11:35 Hrs
13
cmt right
26
Comment Right
25
cmt right
5
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Samsung, Intex and Rising Star are the top three Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in India, market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR) said on Monday.



According to the report, 48 OEMs and third party manufacturers made mobile handsets in India during the fourth quarter of 2016 and 40 Original Design Manufacturer (ODMs) supplied to brands selling in India for the same period.



"The positive thing about 'Make in India' of attracting foreign OEMs to assemble/manufacture in India has been progressively achieved," said Faisal Kawoosa, Principal Analyst, Industry Intelligence Practice at CMR.



Samsung is the leading ODM for overall mobiles as well as smartphones in India.



Rising Star is the leading third party manufacturer, while Intex and Vivo are the other two ODMs, making to the top three lists of overall handsets and smartphones, respectively.



Rising Star manufactures phones for Asus, Gionee, InFocus, Microsoft, Oppo and Xiaomi.



"Make in India has surely helped pull the crowd and the numbers are quite encouraging for the country," added Krishna Mukherjee, Telecom Analyst with CMR.



Read Also:
Now, A Portal For Indians To Download Topographic Maps Free
India, Bangladesh Sign 22 Agreements


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved