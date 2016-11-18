Public Cloud Services In India To Reach $1.3 Bn In 2016: Gartner



MUMBAI: The public Cloud services market in India will grow 35.9 pct in 2016 to total $1.3 billion, a new report by market research firm Gartner revealed on Friday.



The highest growth will come from the Cloud system infrastructure services which is projected to grow 45.5 pct in 2016, followed by platform-as-a-service(PaaS) which is projected to grow 33.5 pct.



"The overall global public Cloud market will mature, and its growth rate will slightly slow down from 17.2 pct in 2016 to a 15.2 pct increase in 2020," said Sid Nag, Research Director, Gartner, in a statement.



As PaaS offerings mature and the competitive landscapes consolidates, Gartner predicts that more organisations will consider expanding their PaaS adoption as an important component to their cloud strategy, and specifically to their SaaS deployments.



"As buyers intensify and increase Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) activity, they will get more for their investment, more memory and more storage for the same money (which will drive increases in consumptions) and increased automation in traditional IT outsourcing (ITO) delivery," Nag noted.



Source: IANS