Presidents Of Rwanda, Kenya To Visit India



NEW DELHI: The Presidents of Kenya and Rwanda will visit India next week, an official statement said on Thursday.



Both leaders of the East African countries will also be attending the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit scheduled to be held at Gandhinagar next week.



Rwandan President Paul Kagame will be on a working visit to India from January 9-12, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.



He will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar on January 9.



A business delegation would accompany Kagame, who will be addressing a National Business Seminar on Rwanda.



Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta "will pay a state visit to India from January 10-12 on an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi", the release said.



The two leaders will hold official talks on January 11 in New Delhi.



"During the visit President Kenyatta is also expected to call on the President.Indian dignitaries including the Vice President, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Defence are also expected to call on President Kenyatta," release added.



President Kenyatta is likely to be accompanied by several Ministers. He is expected to attend a business forum in Delhi on January 12.



Modi paid a state visit to Kenya in July 2016, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 35 years.



The 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held from January 10-13 in Gandhinagar, Gujrat, with the central focus of "Sustainable Economic and Social Development".



Source: IANS