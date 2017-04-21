siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

PM Modi To Launch UDAN Air Connectivity Scheme On April 27
Friday, 21 April 2017, 10:54 Hrs
3
Comment Right
4
cmt right
2
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jayant Sinha on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the government's air regional connectivity scheme -- UDAN -- on April 27.



Sinha disclosed this at the 11th edition of the Mindmine Summit organised by the Mindmine Institute, an independent think tank set up by Hero Enterprise.



"The aviation industry in India is a sunrise sector. We are working towards UDAN or 'Ude Desh ka har Nagarik', building efficient regional air connectivity, between the metros and the tier 3 and 4 cities like Shimla, Gorakhpur, Kanpur," Sinha said while addressing a session on 'India in 2017: More Roadbumps or Achhe Din?' at the summit.



"PM, Shri Modi will launch UDAN on 27th April and we will add 33 new airports across the small Indian cities in one year. This will be achieved with a subsidy of only 205 crore."



PM Modi is expected to launch the scheme at Jubbarhatti, located on the outskirts of Shimla on April 27.



Read Also:
Arun Jaitley Meets U.S. Commerce Secretary, Raises H-1B Visa Issue
India Wins Elections To 2 UN Subsidiary Bodies


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved