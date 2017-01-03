siliconindia logo
Now Add Money On Paytm Using 'United Payments Interface'
Tuesday, 03 January 2017, 10:51 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Mobile payment and e-commerce platform Paytm on Tuesday added support for payments using the "Unified Payments Interface" (UPI).



Users on the UPI platform can now add money to their Paytm wallets using their UPI ID, a statement said.



"We have implemented a deep integration between our payment system and UPI. This will not only help customers add money into their Paytm Wallets, but also act as a strong foundation for our upcoming Payments Bank," said Nitin Misra, Senior Vice President, Paytm.



Paytm has also introduced "App Password" feature that helps user to keep Paytm account safe even if the phone is lost or misplaced.



The app is available in 10 regional languages, including Hindi, to make digital payments accessible to all.



Source: IANS
