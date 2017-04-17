New Google Earth To Be Launched On April 18



NEW YORK: Google is reportedly building an overhauled version of its Google Earth that will be unveiled during an Earth Day event in New York City on April 18, a media report said.



According to a report in Express.co.uk on Monday, Google has sent invitations for an Earth Day-themed event to be held at Whitney Museum of Art in New York City.



Google Earth is a virtual globe that allows users to trawl satellite images of the planet's surface. It uses image resolutions that range between 15m to 15cm. One can search any area on the earth through Google Earth.



It is assumed that the new version of Google Earth would replace its Google Maps app.



In 2008, Google included its Street View feature that offers a panoramic view from eye-level of streets across the world, in Google Maps.



A dramatically revamped version of Google Earth could bring in more functionality from Google Maps, including traffic reports and local listings, the report said.



