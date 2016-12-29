siliconindia logo
MobiKwik Reaches 1 Mn Merchant Mark
Thursday, 29 December 2016, 09:46 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Domestic mobile wallet platform MobiKwik on Thursday announced the milestone of reaching one million merchants on its payment network, registering 1,000 per cent growth since November this year.

"To promote adoption, we also embarked on a mission, the 'Cashless Bharat Abhiyaan', under which our team is organising training camps for merchants and users in every city of India," Upasana Taku, co-founder, MobiKwik, said in a statement. 

The app is available in English, Hindi and Gujarati. The company will also introduce versions in 10 other regional languages of the MobiKwik LITE app by early next year to enable more consumers adopt digital mode of payments. 

The company has recently partnered with Amul, NASVI and many more to facilitate acceptability and adoption of digital mode of payments.



Source: IANS
