Microsoft To Unveil What's Next On May 23



SAN FRANCISCO: Software giant Microsoft is holding an event on May 23 in Shanghai where it will "show the world what is next", the company announced.



However, the company did not divulge any specific details about the exact location or what exactly it was going to "show the world".



The company might unveil some new hardware, the Verge reported on Thursday.



An announcement tweet from Microsoft's Vice President of devices Panos Panay included the hashtag "#Surface", hinting the company was ready to unveil Surface Pro 5.



The upcoming Surface Pro 5 was not expected to be much different from its predecessor.



According to tech journalist Paul Thurrott, the device would switch to Intel's Kaby Lake processors, but would keep its proprietary power connector.



Source: IANS