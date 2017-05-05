siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Microsoft To Unveil What's Next On May 23
Friday, 05 May 2017, 12:00 Hrs
3
cmt right
2
Comment Right
2
cmt right
1
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


SAN FRANCISCO: Software giant Microsoft is holding an event on May 23 in Shanghai where it will "show the world what is next", the company announced.



However, the company did not divulge any specific details about the exact location or what exactly it was going to "show the world".



The company might unveil some new hardware, the Verge reported on Thursday.



An announcement tweet from Microsoft's Vice President of devices Panos Panay included the hashtag "#Surface", hinting the company was ready to unveil Surface Pro 5.



The upcoming Surface Pro 5 was not expected to be much different from its predecessor.



According to tech journalist Paul Thurrott, the device would switch to Intel's Kaby Lake processors, but would keep its proprietary power connector.



Read Also:
India's Human Rights Record To Come Up For UN Review On May 4
HCL To Announce Corporate Social Responsibility Grants
Apple Eying To Tap India's Huge Potential: Tim Cook
India In 'Goldilocks Zone' To Take Advantage Of Tech Innovations: Oracle


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved