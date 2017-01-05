Making a Series of Announcements, PM Modi Addresses the Nation on New Year's Eve







BENGALURU: As the entire nation waited to welcome 2017 with new hopes and resolutions, PM Narendra Modi delivered an inspiring speech on New Year’s Eve. Although initially the PM started off by appreciating the people’s patience and co-operation post demonetization, motive of his speech was something more interesting. As a part of the PM’s New Year gift for the people, he laid down a series of announcements that––in every aspect––also aims towards the country’s progress.



Highlighting the fact that millions of people residing in urban areas still don't own houses, the PM announced two new housing schemes for the urban poor. According to him,in 2017, a 4 pct rebate in interest would be offered to the urban poor applying for home loans of up to 9 lakh rupees. Moreover, an interest rebate of 3 pct on would be granted for home loans of up to 12 lakh. Whereas in villages, home loans of up to 2 lakh for new housing or extension of housing would attract a 3 pct rebate in interest. The number of houses being built under the Pradhan MantriAwaasYojana for the poor in rural areas will also be increased by 33 pct. The PM has also promised to offer 6,000 for the pregnant women in poor districts.



In a bid to help farmers, the PM also announced a 60-day interest waiver for farm loans taken during the Rabi season from primary societies and district co-operative banks.Furthermore, the three crore farmers who currently have Kisan Credit Cards will also be given RuPay debit cards within three months.



For senior citizens, the PM has assured a fixed 8 pct interest on deposits of up to 7.5 lakhs for the period of 10 years.The year 2017 will also turn out to be beneficial for small entrepreneurs as the PM has asked the banks to increase cash credit from the existing 20 pct to 25 pct. Additionally, the credit guarantee will be effectively increased from 1 crore to 2 crores.



