'Making New India' Theme For This Year's Civil Services Day



NEW DELHI: "Making new India" will the theme for this year's civil services day scheduled to be held next week.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the event.



Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh today reviewed the preparations for the two-day event beginning April 20, which is expected to have the largest ever participation to compete for Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence.



"Making New India will be the theme for civil services day 2017," said Singh.



The awards, for excellence in implementation of the central government's priority programmes, will be handed over by the Prime Minister himself.



A unique feature of this year's event is that on the advice of the Prime Minister, young IAS Collectors and probationers of the last four years -- from 2013 to 2016, were engaged to send their responses as feedback.



Out of a total of 691 IAS officers across the country from these four batches, he said, as many as 615 put in their responses, he said.



This year's awards will be based primarily on excellence in implementation of five priority programmes of government of India, which include Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), e-National Agriculture Market (eNAM) and Standup India, Startup India.



In addition, awards shall also be presented for innovation work done in areas of environment, conservation, disaster management, education, health, women and child initiatives, etc.



Of the 2,345 entries received for the awards, Singh said, 1,515 have been received from 599 districts under the priority programmes category.



Under the inspiration of the Prime Minister, the entire concept of civil services day has evolved in the last two years and transformed from being a mere ritual to an elaborate stimulating academic event, the Minister said.



The event now inspires a sense of healthy competition among the different districts and states of the country to excel each other in implementing the various public welfare schemes and programmes of government of India, he said.



Source: PTI