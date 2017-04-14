

NAGPUR: A 20-year-old electrical engineering student from Maharashtra's Latur town, Shradha Mengshete has bagged the 1 crore Mega Draw for Lucky Grahak Yojana. She had made a transaction of 1,590 through her RuPay card to pay an EMI for her new mobile phone.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday felicitated winners of a mega-draw of two national incentive schemes for digital transactions -- Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana.



Under the schemes, which have now ended, 1.60 million persons won varying prizes of a total of 258 crore across India.



The second prize of 50 lakh under the Lucky Grahak Yojana went to a 29-year-old primary school teacher, Hardik Kumar from Cambay, Gujarat, who used his RuPay card for a 1,100 transaction.



The third prize of 25 lakh was won by Bharat Singh of Sherpur village in Uttarakhand who made a transaction of only Rs 100 on his RuPay card.



Under the Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana for merchants, Anand Ananthapadmanabhan of GRT Jewellers in Tambaran, Chennai, won the 50 lakh top prize for accepting a 300 digital payment. He immediately announced it as a donation to the Clean Ganga Campaign.



The second prize of 25 lakh in this category was bagged by Ragini Rajendra Uttekar, who owns a small beauty parlour in Thane, Maharashtra, who had accepted a card payment of 510.



The third prize of 12 lakh went to 33-year-old Shaik Rafi, who runs a wholesale clothing store in Ameerpet, Telangana, for accepting a 2,000 payment on his PoS machine.



Read Also:

Microsoft To Hold Hardware Event On May 2

Indian Named By UN Chief To Panel On Urban Development

Source: IANS