Indians Become Biggest Migrant Group In Victoria: Census
Wednesday, 12 April 2017, 10:53 Hrs
SYDNEY: Indian people are Victoria's biggest migrant group for the first time in history, Australia's national census has found.



The first results of the census revealed that after 12 years of strong growth India was the biggest source of migration to the state, beating England for the first time, Xinhua news agency reported.



Harish Budhiraja, who moved to Australia in 2005, said Indians see Victoria as accepting and multicultural.



When Budhiraja moved India was not even a top four source of migrants to Victoria, with England, New Zealand, Italy and Vietnam holding the top four spots.



England remained the most prominent source of migrants for Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the Australian Capital Territory but China was number one for New South Wales and New Zealand the most prominent in Queensland.



"Indians still see Australia as the land of opportunity when it comes to education, research and the standard of living," Budhiraja was quoted as saying.



He said he had not experienced any racism in his 12 years in Victoria.



Source: IANS
