Indian Oil, L&T, NFL Win National Safety Awards For 2016
Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 11:22 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Indian Oil, National Fertilizers, L&T and Godrej & Boyce are among those that have won the top National Safety Council (NSC) award -- Sarva Shreshtha Suraksha Puraskar -- for 2016. 

The NSCI Safety Awards will be presented by Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya tomorrow here, a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, Indian Oil's Digboi refinery, National Fertilizers, Panipat, and NPCIL, Kaiga Generating Station 3 and 4, Karnataka, are among the winners in the manufacturing sector. 

In the construction space, the award has gone to L&T and Rawatbhata, Chittorgarh, for its works on NPCIL Atomic Power Project, Rajasthan. 

Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co and Electricals & Electronics, Thane, Maharashtra, have been chosen in the micro, small, medium enterprises category. 

The National Safety Council is a self-supporting non- profit autonomous society, set up by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in 1966. 

The main objective of the scheme is to provide national recognition to organisations that have achieved and sustained meritorious performance in occupational safety and health (OSH) and implemented effective OSH management systems, practices and procedures. 

It has been conducting the awards scheme at the national level for three sectors, namely industrial undertakings (manufacturing), construction projects (construction) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). 

In all, 70 organisations have been picked for the award across four categories.



Source: PTI
