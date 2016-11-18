siliconindia logo
India-EU Collaborate On Skill Development
Friday, 18 November 2016, 11:12 Hrs
NEW DELHI: A delegation of the European Union and the government's National Skill Development Agency (NSDA) held a conference to discuss the results, impact and the way forward of the EU-India Skill Development Project.



The EU India Skill development conference was inaugurated by Union Minister of State Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge), Rajiv Pratap Rudy, in the presence of Tomasz Kozlowski, Ambassador of the European Union to India, and senior government officials, said a EU press statement on Thursday.



Rudy said the collaboration between India and the EU in the area of skills ecosystem has been successful and hoped to work further with the EU in this area.



Kozlowski said, "The project worked with 7 states, 6 sectors; trained 199 trainers and 85 assessment professionals, and organised workshops for over 400 participants from different partner organisations. It has been successful in helping to implement the various policies and to design a framework for quality assurance of training and assessment, contributing to the employability of the skilled workforce. We believe this will certainly strengthen the National Skill Development Mission."



Skill development is one of India's priorities. Started in 2012 and funded by the European Union, the project has successfully assisted the National Skill Development Agency (NSDA), selected State Skill Development Missions (SSDMs) and Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) in implementing policies and developing frameworks to increase the employability and capacity for entrepreneurship of those trained under the National Skill Development Mission.



Source: IANS
