India Wins Elections To 2 UN Subsidiary Bodies
Friday, 21 April 2017, 10:48 Hrs
UNITED NATIONS:  India has won elections to two subsidiary bodies of a UN organ focussed on social and economic issues. 



India, along with 12 other members, was elected to the Committee for Programme and Coordination (CPC), a subsidiary body of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). The country garnered the most number of votes in the Asian group, with 49 out of 50 members of ECOSOC voting in its favour.

"India tops Asian group again @Un elections. 49 of 50 members of Economic & Social Council vote India to Committee for Program & Coordination,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin tweeted yesterday.



The 13 members elected for three-year terms, beginning January 2018, include Burkina Faso, Iran, Japan, Pakistan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Moldova, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, the United Kingdom and United States.



The CPC is the main subsidiary organ of the Economic and Social Council and the General Assembly for planning, programming and coordination.



India, along with 19 other nations, was also elected by acclamation to the International Narcotics Control Board for a four-year term beginning January next year.

The 20 members included Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Algeria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Croatia, Czech Republic, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Cuba.



Source: PTI
