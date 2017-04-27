India Successfully Test-Fires Agni III Missile



BHUBANESWAR: India on Thursday successfully test-fired its intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-III from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.



The missile lifted off from Launch Pad No 4 of the Integrated Test Range located on the island at 9.12 am, sources in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.



The Strategic Forces Command, an especially raised missile-handling unit of the Indian Army, carried out the test with logistics support from DRDO.



Agni-III has a strike range of more than 3,000 km and capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads weighing up to 1.5 tonnes.



The missile is powered by a two-stage solid propellant engine. With a length of 17 metres, the missile's diameter is 2 metres and weight is around 2,200 kg.



The missile was inducted in the armed forces in June 2011.



Source: IANS