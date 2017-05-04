India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear-Capable Agni-II Ballistic Missile



BHUBANESWAR: India on Thursday successfully test fired its medium-range nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-ll off the Odisha coast.



The trial of the surface-to-surface missile was conducted from Launch Complex-4 of Integrated Test Range (ITR) in the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Balasoredistrict, said Defence Ministry officials.



The Strategic Forces Command (SCF), a specially raised missile-handling unit of the Indian Army, carried out the test at 10.20 am.



Agni-II has two solid fuel stages and a Post Boost Vehicle (PBV) integrated into the missile's Re-entry Vehicle (RV). The 20-metre missile is a two-stage, solid propelled ballistic missile.



It has a strike range of more than 2,000 km, is 20 metres long, weighs 17 tonnes and can carry a payload of 1,000 kg.



Source: IANS