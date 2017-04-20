India Sees High Patent Growth



NEW DELHI: India recorded the highest growth of 26 pct in terms of published patents during 2013-15 in Asia, a report said.



Computing, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, polymers and plastics were the top four sectors in which maximum number of patents were filed during the period, according to the report by Clarivate Analytics.



"India has the highest growth of 26 pct in terms of published patents" amongst the Asian countries, it said.



It added that while the number of patent publications in China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia has steadily increased, there has been a downward trend in patent publications in Japan and South Korea.



It also said that the innovation scene in India is continuously evolving due to a number of initiatives taken by the government.



Source: PTI