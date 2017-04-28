siliconindia logo
India, Poland Ink Agriculture Agreement
Friday, 28 April 2017, 11:10 Hrs
WARSAW: India and Poland on Thursday signed an agreement on the exchange of information and technology in the agriculture sector.



The agreement, signed by Minister of State of Small Industries Giriraj Singh from the Indian side, will see cooperation between the two nations and emphasise on the need to expand their trade relations.



The signing ceremony took place after the formal talks between visiting Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.



The two sides will explore more possibilities to strengthen their collaboration in mining, food processing and defence sectors.



Ansari is on a three-day state visit to Poland and will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda, who will make a state visit to India later this year.



Ansari will also meet the Speaker of the Polish Senate.



The Vice President will be the main speaker at a business forum on Thursday, organised by the Polish Ministry of Economic Development.



Some 150 businessmen and companies from the two countries will participate in the deliberations.



He will also interact with several key members of the Indian community.



Read Also:
India Can Lead Globally By Improving Manufacture: Jaitley
One Pct Of Indians Own 53 Pct Of Country's Wealth: UN Report


Source: IANS
