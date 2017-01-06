siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

India, Kazakhstan Agree To Amend Tax Treaty
Friday, 06 January 2017, 10:44 Hrs
14
cmt right
21
Comment Right
27
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: India and Kazakhstan today signed an agreement to amend the two-decade old bilateral tax treaty under which information exchanged between the two can be shared with other law enforcement agencies. 

The protocol to amend the existing Double Taxation Avoidance Convention (DTAC) between the two countries provides internationally-accepted standards for effective exchange of information on tax matters, an official statement said.



"The information received from Kazakhstan for tax purposes can be shared with other law enforcement agencies with authorisation of the competent authority of Kazakhstan and vice versa," it added. 

The initial DTAC between India and Kazakhstan was signed on December 9, 1996, for avoidance of double taxation and prevention of evasion with respect to taxes on income. 

The revised tax treaty will provide for a Limitation of Benefits clause to prevent misuse of DTAC. It would help allow application of domestic law and measures against tax avoidance or evasion. 

The protocol inserts specific provisions to facilitate easing of economic double taxation in transfer pricing cases. 

"This is a taxpayer-friendly measure and is in line with India's commitment under the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Action Plan to meet the minimum standard of providing Mutual Agreement Procedure (MAP) access in transfer pricing cases," the statement read. 

The protocol also includes service PE (permanent establishment) provisions with a threshold and also provides that the profits to be attributed to PE will be determined on the basis of apportionment of total profits of the enterprise.



Read Also:
ISRO To Launch Record 103 Satellites In One Go In February
Satisfaction Of 4G Users High, Jio To Trigger More Tariff Cuts


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved