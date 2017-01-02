siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

India, Indonesia Key Areas Of Focus For DBS In 2017
Monday, 02 January 2017, 11:28 Hrs
10
cmt right
12
Comment Right
29
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


SINGAPORE: India and Indonesia will be the Development Bank of Singapore's "big" areas of focus for this year, its chief executive officer Piyush Gupta has said. 

"We also remain focused on building leading regional cash management, foreign exchange, debt markets and wealth management franchises," Gupta said here.



"So India and Indonesia will be our big areas of focus in 2017," Gupta was quoted as saying by The Strait Times. 

DBS leads foreign banks with expansion plans in India. 

DBS' wealth management business has quadrupled over the past six years, and now accounts for to 13 to 14 pct of group revenue. 

"Over the next five years, we think it could get up to 20 pct," he said in a report on Singapore banks' prospects during this year. 

"The world will have to grapple with massive consequences behind technological disruption on jobs displacement, both blue-collar and white-collar workers. My own bet is that you will find a lot more entrepreneurship, or what people call the gig economy," he said. 

"It is likely that there will be a new wave of redistributive economics. Governments may prove inadequate to do this entirely under their own steam, and the private sector will have to play a meaningful role," said Gupta. 

DBS's top priorities for this year is to be prepared for volatility as markets will continue to be choppy. 

An increase in US dollar rates could also create negative impact, he added. 

"Step up the pace on transformation of the bank - that is re-imagine banking, and be a 22,000-person start-up," stressed Gupta. 

"The third priority is to continue our steady business expansion," he said. 

But he also cautioned that uncertainties over US President-elect Donald Trump's policies will be a headache for Asian strategies and could result in heightened market volatility in the short-term. At the same time, global growth is expected to remain subdued, said Gupta. 

"To navigate these uncertain times, we need to remain watchful and vigilant, as well as disciplined about costs and the risks we take," he advises.



Read Also:
80 Countries Sign Up For Vibrant Gujarat Show; PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Event On Jan 9
6 Nobel Laureates Among 200 NRI Scientists At ISC On Jan 3


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved