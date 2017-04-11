India, France To Sign MoU In Civil Aviation On April 13



NEWv DELHI: India and France will sign an agreement for technical collaboration in the civil aviation space on April 13.



The agreement will be signed in the presence of visiting French Minister of State for Transport, Marine Affairs and Fisheries Alain Vidalies and Civil Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju.



The agreement is for promoting cooperation for the exchange of expertise and technical trainings between Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the French Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC).



Last week, the Cabinet cleared the pact between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and France's DGAC for technical collaboration in the civil aviation space.



Source: PTI