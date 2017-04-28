siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

India Can Lead Globally By Improving Manufacture: Jaitley
Friday, 28 April 2017, 10:58 Hrs
11
cmt right
10
Comment Right
11
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: At a time of protectionist trends in the developed world, India can become the leading proponent of globalisation only if the country improves on its manufacturing, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.



"On whether we can lead the process of globalisation, if for three years in a row we can be among the fastest growing economies in the world...on services we are among the leaders," Jaitley said, while addressing the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).



"But the question is, can we improve our manufacturing?" he asked.



As a measure of the de-industrialisation of India in course for quite some time, the contribution of manufacturing has shrunk to around 15-16 pct of GDP. Through various measures, the government is trying to increase this share to around 25 pct.



The Finance Minister said that India has been a big beneficiary of globalisation in the way of foreign investment, especially at a time when private domestic investment has been sluggish.



As per official data, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India in 2016, jumped 18 per cent to a record $46.4 billion, at a time when global FDI inflows fell.



Moreover, investments by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) into Indian equities and bonds in March hit highest in about 15 years. Overseas investors bought $8.84 billion worth of Indian shares and bonds during March, in the biggest monthly inflow since 2002.



In this connection, Jaitley also mentioned that the government would soon wind up the inter-ministerial Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) that approves investment proposals.



"We are in the final stages of doing away with the FIPB...90 pct of FDI is anyway now allowed through the 'automatic route'," the minister added.



Read Also:
India Successfully Test-Fires Agni III Missile
Samsung Launches Smart Healthcare Citizenship Initiative


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved