India, Armenia Sign 3 Agreements
Wednesday, 26 April 2017, 11:06 Hrs
NEW DELHI: India and Armenia on Tuesday signed three agreements after Vice President Hamid Ansari held a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan in Yerevan.



"Vice President reviews entire gamut of bilateral relationship with Prime Minister of Armenia; #IndiaArmenia sign three agreements," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.



The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on peaceful uses of outer space, another MoU on cooperation in youth matters and a programme of cultural cooperation for the years 2017-2020.



Ansari reached the Armenian capital on Monday. On Wednesday he will leave for Poland on the second and last leg of his visit abroad.                                                                                             



Source: IANS
