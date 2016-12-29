IT Ministry, CAIT sign MoU To Promote Digital Payments



NEW DELHI: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with the Ministry for Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) to promote awareness and increase adoption of digital payments across the country.



The traders' body said the MoU has set a target of getting one crore retailers across 1,000 towns/cities on board.



According to a statement, the MOU was signed by IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and CAIT to promote raising awareness level and increasing adoption of digital payments across all states in the country.



The confederation said the MoU has come after its release of "Less Cash Roadmap" earlier this year and after numerous consultations held with various governmental agencies for over an year.



"We started this journey of promoting benefits of digital payments approximately 2 years back in association with global payments leader Mastercard. It is our fortune that the Ministry of Electronics & IT has decided to encourage us more to take this initiative ahead and now aim at onboarding merchants to digital payments platforms," said CAIT General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal.



Earlier on Wednesday, the government through its outreach campaign 'DigiDhan Abhiyan' enrolled over 1 crore rural citizens for digital methods of payment since its launch earlier this month with an aim to give a boost to its digital economy drive.



Source: IANS