Huawei Keen On India's Smart City Project: Official
Thursday, 20 April 2017, 11:10 Hrs
CHENNAI: Chinese telecom firm Huawei is in talks with the Indian government for its smart cities initiative, a top company official said today. 

It is also interested in offering its solutions to domestic power utility companies, Huawei Telecommunications India, Enterprise Business, President Derek Hao told PTI here.

"Discussions are going on with government on Smart Cities initiative," he said. 

The company, which garnered revenue of USD 75 billion globally as of December 2016, has offered its expertise to develop 100 smart cities in over 40 countries, he said. 

On offering the company's Smart Grid solutions to power utility firms, he said they were holding discussions. 

"We are also discussing with power utility companies here in India," he said. 

"Huawei has AMI Solutions which is Advanced Metering Infrastructure. It can greatly help a power utility company reduce electricity loss and increase meter reading efficiently," he said. 

Responding to a query, he said the company was already offering its service to several power utility firms globally. 

Hao and senior company officials were here to announce their partnership with city-based IT parts distributor Redington. 

Hao and Redington India senior General Manager and Head Strategic Business, Johnson George exchanged documents as part of formally inking the partnership. 

Through the tie-up, Redington India would distribute Huawei enterprise products and services in the country.



Source: PTI
