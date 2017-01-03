Have You Been A Victim Of Facebook's Fake News? Here's How To Tackle It







BENGALURU: From past few weeks, Facebook is putting effort to get rid of hoax news that goes into circulation from various root sources on its platform that people get irritated by. However, now, even readers can keep checking on this activity to address the issue of fake news, in parallel to the Facebook team efforts.



Facebook now exhibits groups/communities for discussions and also, offers its platform space for a stronger marketing strategy to expand the reach for targeted customer base. The platform is actually a perfect place to gain popularity for all the aspiring news and other social media innovators who have just stepped into the shoe and learning to walk. In order to achieve that, people put attractive thumbnails and catchy headlines that many of us could fall for.



However, the fake news problem is not just about articles trying to gain traffic from Facebook timelines, it is also an issue of news literacy among the people and their ability to discern credible news.



Nowadays, it is difficult to spot on authentic websites as a trustworthy source for news and other information. Here are some basics of how to curb fake posts circulation around the web:



Easier reporting: As soon as you suspect any fake news on Facebook, you may ‘Report Post’ by clicking on the upper right corner of the post.



Flagging stories as dispute: Facebook conducts a program with third party fact checking organizations in which, it recognizes the fake stories and mark it. If there has been an attempt to share fake news, it warns the user.



Informed Sharing: the Facebook team is practicing to improve verified news reading after analyzing the reports given by the community. They reason out that if an article has received the less reading response and people were less likely to share it, this may be a sign of a misled story.



Disruptive financial incentives for spammers: Beware of spammers! Most of the spam and hoax news on Facebook are close to financial matters, spammers wants to make money by misleading users.



Do you wish to spot the fake news? It is simple. Check the source, check other coverage areas (all other news sites will publish that news), or research the news (just Google it and know the specific information).



