siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri Ranked 36th In Fortune's Top Bizmen List
Friday, 18 November 2016, 11:11 Hrs
40
cmt right
38
Comment Right
59
cmt right
12
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


MUMBAI: HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri has been ranked 36th in the US magazine Fortune's top 50 business persons list for 2016, and is the only Indian among three persons of Indian origin in the global rankings.



Puri, who has led the second largest private sector lender since its inception in 1994, has been ranked 36th in the list, which evaluates corporate leaders' business performance.



While Facebook's Mark Zuckerburg leads the list, Microsoft's chief executive Satya Nadella has been ranked fifth. AO Simith's Ajita Rajendra is at 34, followed by Mastercard's Ajay Banga at 40.



According to the magazine, HDFC bank delivered $1.9 billion profits under Puri last year and its American depository receipts had a 15-year run which took them up 2,200 per cent before some easing.



66-year-old Puri, one of the highest paid bankers in the country, had undergone a cardiac surgery earlier this year.



Read Also:
Open AI Joined Hands with Microsoft Azure to Surge AI Experiments
Rustom-II UAV Successfully Completes Maiden Test Flight


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2016 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved