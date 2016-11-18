HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri Ranked 36th In Fortune's Top Bizmen List



MUMBAI: HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri has been ranked 36th in the US magazine Fortune's top 50 business persons list for 2016, and is the only Indian among three persons of Indian origin in the global rankings.



Puri, who has led the second largest private sector lender since its inception in 1994, has been ranked 36th in the list, which evaluates corporate leaders' business performance.



While Facebook's Mark Zuckerburg leads the list, Microsoft's chief executive Satya Nadella has been ranked fifth. AO Simith's Ajita Rajendra is at 34, followed by Mastercard's Ajay Banga at 40.



According to the magazine, HDFC bank delivered $1.9 billion profits under Puri last year and its American depository receipts had a 15-year run which took them up 2,200 per cent before some easing.



66-year-old Puri, one of the highest paid bankers in the country, had undergone a cardiac surgery earlier this year.



