siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Gujarat Scribe Wins Frank Islam, Debbie Driesman Fellowship
Monday, 24 April 2017, 10:45 Hrs
18
cmt right
24
Comment Right
33
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


WASHINGTON: A journalist from Gujarat has won the inaugural fellowship instituted by an Indian-American entrepreneur and his wife for mid-career scribes from India. 

DNA Divya Bhaskar journalist Smitha Rajan has been selected for the inaugural Frank Islam and Debbie Driesman Fellowship.



"Smitha Rajan is a fearless fighter, a foe of the power structure and a friend to the disadvantaged," Indian-American philanthropist Frank Islam said at a reception hosted in Washington DC to felicitate the recipient of the fellowship. 

As part of the fellowship, Rajan will do internship at Politifact and The Washington Post for six months in the US. 

Leading a team of 10 journalists as assistant editor with DNA Divya Bhaskar, Rajan covered stories focused on downtrodden, environment and health including air pollution, swine flu outbreak, poaching, lion translocation, and the plight of the Dalits, Islam said. 

"As I progressed, I got my own team to lead and that is when I found myself handicapped by lack of formal training in journalism," Rajan said. 

"I would like to use this fellowship opportunity to learn how journalists and newsrooms in the US are battling increased government and corporate control, reduced budgets and onslaught of digital journalism to be stronger and bolder," she said. 

The Frank Islam & Debbie Driesman Foundation started by Islam and his wife, Debbie Driesman, has partnered with Alfred Friendly Press Partners (AFPP) to fund the fellowship.



Read Also:
India A Major Driver Of Global Economic Growth: Arun Jaitley
India Will Welcome Apple If It Comes, Says Prasad
 


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved